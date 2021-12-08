Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

DLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.79) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.94).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,388 ($44.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 73.38. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,860 ($37.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($51.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,443.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,521.99.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

