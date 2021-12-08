Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.49) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.60).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 745.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.74. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 125.42.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.