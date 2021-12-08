LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bertrand Velge bought 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

