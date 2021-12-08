LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LFMD. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 96,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 317,699 shares of company stock worth $1,068,069. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth $134,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

