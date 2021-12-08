Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. Research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

