Litentry Reaches Market Cap of $102.18 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $102.18 million and $22.91 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litentry has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00006534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,014,049 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

