Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $330.00 at Cowen

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $310.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.04. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

