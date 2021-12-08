LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of LiveRamp worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

RAMP opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

