Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $168.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

