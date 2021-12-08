Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

