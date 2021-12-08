Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Victoria Mitchell Purchases 14,446 Shares

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) insider Victoria Mitchell bought 14,446 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £8,378.68 ($11,110.83).

LON LOOK opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.86. Lookers plc has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 75.61 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £225.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

