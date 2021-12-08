Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

