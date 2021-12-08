Luceco (LON:LUCE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.

Luceco stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £567.62 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 349.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.35.

Get Luceco alerts:

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.