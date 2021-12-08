Luceco (LON:LUCE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.
Luceco stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £567.62 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 349.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.35.
About Luceco
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.