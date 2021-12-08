Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Coverage Initiated at Telsey Advisory Group

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LVLU. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of LVLU opened at $11.99 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

