Madre Armelle De Sells 1,141 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $262,396.75.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

Shares of DDOG opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.