MahaDAO (MAHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00007017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,817 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

