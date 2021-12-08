Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

