Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 63,259 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

