Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,020 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $62,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,851 shares of company stock worth $42,872,558. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

