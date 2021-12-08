Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.10. Masimo reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

MASI traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $282.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Masimo by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Masimo by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

