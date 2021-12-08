MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

