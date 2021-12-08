McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

McKesson stock opened at $224.57 on Monday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $229.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

