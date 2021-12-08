Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. 5,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

