Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
