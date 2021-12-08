Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

