Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.
About Metcash
