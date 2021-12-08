Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Methanex reported sales of $811.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. 390,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

