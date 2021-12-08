MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

MET opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

