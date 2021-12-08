Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MILE stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

