MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Up 4.7%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.00 and last traded at $160.00. Approximately 306,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 352,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

