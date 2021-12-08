Milestone Resources Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,897,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.