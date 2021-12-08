Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Newpark Resources worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8,700.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 741,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 733,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 95.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 419,561 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 112.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 779,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 412,216 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at $884,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

