Millennium Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 843.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Shares of OSG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.