Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 163.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

