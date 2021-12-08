Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from 310.00 to 305.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

