Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.02.

NYSE MOH traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.08 and a twelve month high of $316.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.