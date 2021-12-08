MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 26.4% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,507.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 240,307,858 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

