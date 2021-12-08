MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $499.82 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.82. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.24.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

