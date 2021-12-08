MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

MDB stock opened at $499.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.82. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.24.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.