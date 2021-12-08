MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

MongoDB stock opened at $499.82 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.82. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.24.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

