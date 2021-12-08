MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.
MongoDB stock opened at $499.82 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.82. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66.
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
