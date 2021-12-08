Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,523.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Monolith has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $2,523.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00220808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

