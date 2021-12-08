Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $497.99 and last traded at $498.60. Approximately 20,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 408,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.62.

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.28. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

