Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

