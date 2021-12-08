Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.97% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIST stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.57. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.