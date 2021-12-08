Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $402,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

