Morgan Stanley Increases SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $16.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

