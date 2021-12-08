Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

