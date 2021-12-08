Morgan Stanley Sells 12,839 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $509,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 266,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,583,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20.

