Morgan Stanley Sells 59,959 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 556,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGY opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

