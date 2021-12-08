Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 174,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

NYSE:PSA opened at $340.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

