Morris Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

MA stock opened at $339.51 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.45. The firm has a market cap of $333.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

